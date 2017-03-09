15 Cool and Affordable Art Prints for Every Aesthetic

15 Cool and Affordable Art Prints for Every Aesthetic
Courtesy
March 9, 2017 @ 4:00 PM
by: Lindsay Dolak

If a well-decorated room on instagram (#interiordesignporn, amirite?) has ever left you feeling a bit lousy about your sparsely embellished space, might we suggest a work of art? If a sculpture is out of your budget, then maybe think like a college girl decorating her first dorm room and try a print.

Art prints are a super easy, excessively versatile way to whip even the barest space into shape. And they're affordable ... or can be, at least.

VIDEO: Step Inside a $20 Million House Flip

 

Here, we've rounded up a bunch of gorgeous prints fitting every style and taste under the sun for $50 or less.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top