15 Cool and Affordable Art Prints for Every Aesthetic

If a well-decorated room on instagram (#interiordesignporn, amirite?) has ever left you feeling a bit lousy about your sparsely embellished space, might we suggest a work of art? If a sculpture is out of your budget, then maybe think like a college girl decorating her first dorm room and try a print.
Art prints are a super easy, excessively versatile way to whip even the barest space into shape. And they're affordable ... or can be, at least.
Here, we've rounded up a bunch of gorgeous prints fitting every style and taste under the sun for $50 or less.
2. Lars Botten Les Dents De La Mer Art Print
3. I Think I Can Art Print
Available at Uncommon Goods | $35
4. Sabrina Arnault La Nageuse Art Print
11. Gucci Bow
Available at Blair Breitenstein | $50
12. Tropical Pool by Joanne Ho
Available at Artfully Walls | $39
14. California Collection Two, Print 3 by Kelly Lynn Jones
Available at Little Paper Planes | $35
15. New York City by Greg Anthon
Available at Artfully Walls | $37