8 E-Commerce Bedding Brands That'll Have You Sleeping Like a Baby

Chances are, it’s been a while since you’ve last replaced your sheets. We get it—you’ve washed them to the point of being luxuriously soft, and throwing out your hard work seems wasteful. But with all that use comes fraying, staining (yuck), and a break down of the fabric’s quality… it might be time for a little spring overhaul. To help you out (and bid a proper adieu to National Sleep Month), we’ve collected a list of top-notch e-commerce bedding brands that’ll leave your abode feeling fresh and save you a trip to the department store. Check them out below.
RELATED: Jonathan Adler's Favorite Color Combo Is Perfect for Your Bedroom
-
1. Flaneur
Flaneur is a new brand of casual luxury bedding that offers customers one “perfect” sheet, which can then be customized for color preference and shipped in a mere seven days. The bedding products come in a multitude of shades and are simultaneously super soft and crisp, thanks to 100 percent Supima cotton and a premium weaving method.
Baudelaire Sheet Set, $359; hiflaneur.com
-
2. Thread Experiment
Thread Experiment is a menswear-inspired bedding company brought you by Greg Shugar (co-founder of The Tie Bar) and Justin Mikita (co-founder of non-profit organization Tie the Knot and hubby of Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson). Besides selling smooth, high-quality cotton sheets, Thread Experiment donates one full set of bedding to a homeless shelter or other qualifying housing charity for every full set of bedding you buy from them.
Washed Solids Sheet Set in Charcoal, $78 to $128; threadexperiment.com
-
3. Parachute
Launched in 2014, Parachute Home delivers premium quality bedding at an accessible price and offers consumers a variety of new buying options (like bundles without a top sheet). The fabric is manufactured by artisans who’ve been weaving high-class linens for over 80 years, yielding incredibly soft linen, percale, and sateen fabrics. The company is also a partner with the UN’s Nothing But Nets campaign: For every Venice Set sold, Parachute Home sends one life-saving malaria prevention bed net to people in need.
Percale Venice Set in Slate, $219; parachutehome.com
-
4. Peacock Alley
Peacock Alley has been around quite a bit longer than the aforementioned brands, which has given the company time to amass a strong celebrity fan base, including Jessica Simpson and Khloé Kardashian. The fabric is sourced from the finest, most responsible mills around the world, and comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns.
Emma Sheeting Collection, $80; peacockalley.com
-
5. Crane & Canopy
Crane & Canopy, which launched in 2012, sells high-quality bedding at affordable prices and interacts directly with factories to manufacture its products ethically and responsibly. The website has something for everyone, whether you’re into soft frills or funky prints.
The Grey Herringbone Sheet Set, $29 to $169; craneandcanopy.com
-
6. Brooklinen
In order to design beautiful, affordable, and ridiculously comfortable sheets, Brooklinen co-founders Rich and Vicki simply focus on quality and manufacturing responsibly. Brooklinen only uses long-staple Egyptian cotton, which yields the longest, strongest, and finest cotton fibers (aka a better night’s sleep for you).
Classic Core Sheet Set in Window Pane, $109; brooklinen.com
-
7. Boll & Branch
With sheets made from 100 percent organic cotton, Boll & Branch is an excellent option for the environmentally conscious. They’ve also made it their mission to improve the ethics of the textile industry: “The dangerous chemicals, unfair labor practices and unsafe factories that have become par for the course in cotton manufacturing have no place whatsoever in the Boll & Branch supply chain,” the site reads. Plus, the sheets are soft as heck.
Hemmed Sheet Set, $200 to $275; bollandbranch.com
-
8. Shhh Silk
Shhh Silk, an Australian luxury beauty label, doesn’t actually sell sheets but its silk pillowcases are to die for. The products are gorgeous and good for you, too, hydrating your skin and protecting your hair while you snooze (no friction=no split ends). Talk about beauty rest!
Twin Mixed Marble Silk Pillowcases, $139; shhhsilk.com