This past year, celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Kourtney Kardashian, and Coco Rocha wowed us with their amazing abodes and chic furnishing choices. But what has everyone else been up to over the last 12 months? Home remodeling and design platform Houzz gave us the lowdown on the seven most-searched décor trends amongst the Houzz community in 2015.
1. Alternative Stainless Steel Appliances
According to a poll conducted by Houzz, nearly 2/3 of people say they would consider a darker stainless steel, like this sleek refrigerator, over the traditional silver metal finish.
2. Elevated Bathrooms
In 2015, homeowners decked out their washrooms with funky wallpaper, statement light fixtures, and chic storage units.
3. Outdoor Fabric Moves Inside
This year, many remodelers chose to lay down “outdoor fabrics”—synthetic material, like acrylic and polyolefinare—on their indoor floors. The durable fibers make them perfect for busy common spaces, like the living room.
4. Fireplaces Make a Comeback
Houzz reports that the fireplace is replacing the TV screen as a living room’s focal point, thanks to beatufiul, technologically-advanced options like this gas hearth.
5. Statement Mirrors in Washrooms
Intricate, bold, and ornate mirrors replaced medicine cabinets this year, instantly elevating the humble bathroom. We love this chevron-tiled frame.
6. Material Mixing in the Kitchen
2015 was a time for mixing and matching textures, colors, and finishes in the kitchen. Decorators combined materials like reclaimed wood, granite, and stainless steel for a fresh, modern look.