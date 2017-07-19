7 Easy Steps To A Beautiful, Clutter-Free Closet Like Rach Parcell's 

A lot of us struggle with an overflowing, disorganized closet. And no matter how many times we google “how to organize your closet” and intend to keep our dressing area clutter free, 9 of out of 10 times, we inadvertently find ourselves back where we started--with a mess on our hands. That’s why when we see spaces like that of Pink Peonies blogger Rach Parcell, all we can say is "#goals".
Not only does Parcell have ample storage space, but all our favorite designers are represented (we see you, Louboutin), and above all, it’s beautifully organized. Of course it's got some pretty good bones to bones to start off with: there are tons of mirrors around, making the room feel more spacious, and the walls and drawers are a consistent shade of white.
But even if you’re not blessed with the a similar foundation to work with, you can still have a closet that is easy on the eyes, and a pleasure to get dressed from by following Parcell’s easy storage hacks. One of her biggest secrets? Embracing the power of the purge.
VIDEO: Brooklyn Decker's Closet Is Just as Amazing as You'd Think It Is
Read on for more of Rachel Parcell’s expert closet organizing tips below.
1. Matching hangers is a must
“The easiest way to get your closet looking organized is to swap out all your old mis-matched hangers for a fresh hanger style that all matches. It will be a drastic change in your closet that will instantly make everything look more organized and cohesive.”
2. Have a “closet clean-out” at least twice a year
“I wish I would do this every season! If you can’t remember the last time you wore something, it’s probably been a while, so decide if it’s something you need and if not say goodbye. I find it easier when I have my sister or a friend there with me to help me part ways with items.”
3. Store your shoes
“You don’t need to have a built-in shoe closet. You can totally buy (or make!) a simple bookshelf and turn it on it’s side to create your own shoe shelves. Consider staggering your shoes to fit more!”
4. Everything has a place
“If you live by this motto and put things back where you got them, nothing will ever be out of place or lost. I haven’t always been good at this, but I’m trying to be better and it has helped me find things that I’m looking for faster. Plus my closet just looks nicer.”
5. Organize by categories and colors
“I separate my wardrobe so all my dresses are together, all my jeans are together, sweaters, tops, coats, skirts, etc. then I color code each category. I love the way it looks and it’s easy to find things.”
6. Show off your accessories
“I’m a girl who likes to be able to see my options when I’m trying to decide what to wear. My go-to accessories are always sunglasses and a cute bag, so I’ve organized my closet so my most worn sunglasses and bags are visible and give me inspiration. I also keep my jewelry out on trays so that I can see them and quickly find them to dress up my outfit.”
7. Have lots of drawers
“Drawers are great because they can usually store a lot and they aren’t always visible. I like to keep my undergarments, bras, pajamas, and workout clothes in drawers.”