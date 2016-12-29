7 Bar Carts That Keep the Party Rolling

What's practical, portable, and promises to be the life of every shindig you host this year? The classic bar cart, of course. It's a quintessential item that proves as stylish as it is convenient. Stash one away in a hurry or leave it on display as a decor standout that adds a bit of old Hollywood glamour. And, considering carts come in just about every material from glass to wood, there is truly one for every space.

Here, we selected a few party carts perfect for whipping up dry martinis with the girls or a neat evening scotch.