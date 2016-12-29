7 Bar Carts That Keep the Party Rolling

What's practical, portable, and promises to be the life of every shindig you host this year? The classic bar cart, of course. It's a quintessential item that proves as stylish as it is convenient. Stash one away in a hurry or leave it on display as a decor standout that adds a bit of old Hollywood glamour. And, considering carts come in just about every material from glass to wood, there is truly one for every space.
Here, we selected a few party carts perfect for whipping up dry martinis with the girls or a neat evening scotch.
-
1. Asher 2-Tier Rolling Bar Cart
Available at World Market | $153
-
2. Libations Bar Cart
Available at Crate & Barrel | $600
-
-
4. Collette Rolling Cart
Available at Urban Outfitters | $150
-
5. Oscarine Lucite Bar Cart
Available at Anthropologie | $700
-
-
7. Rania Red Bar Cart
Available at Pier 1 Imports | $300