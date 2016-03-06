Only good things can come of a turquoise box tied with a white ribbon. The signature blue gift-wrapping from celebrated luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. has become synonymous with timeless elegance and sophistication. “Their branding is unequivocal. If you see that box under the Christmas tree, if you see that box on a birthday, you know you’re getting something really, really special,” Kate Reardon, the editor of Tatler Magazine, says in the new documentary Crazy About Tiffany’s (now available on DVD and streaming).
The film, directed by Matthew Miele, explores the history and characters behind the famous jewelry store, which has established itself as an institution in American culture since its opening in 1837. “The Tiffany blue is what you would call a robin’s egg blue. It’s a sophisticated color,” says Lisa Herbert, vice president of licensing at Pantone, the company responsible for developing Tiffany’s signature hue. Richard Moore, Tiffany’s vice president of creative and visual merchandising, adds, “People have a big affinity with that color [and] very positive associations with it.”
Looking for more ways to incorporate that gorgeous turquoise shade into your life? We have you covered—ring found in a Cracker Jack box not included.
1. Tiffany & Co. Convertible Charm
Keep Tiffany’s signature blue with you at all times in the form of this playful sterling silver charm with enamel finish.
($250; tiffany.com)
2. Swing Design Elle Lacquer Jewelry Box
Any piece of jewelry feels more precious when stored in this gorgeous lacquer box.
($113; amazon.com)
3. Chinese Wallpaper Blue Paper Cocktail Napkins
When the popularity of chinoiserie was at its height in the 1830s, this hand-painted wallpaper design graced the homes of dukes and duchesses. Today, it can grace your home in the form of a paper cocktail napkin.
($5 for a pack of 20; casparionline.com)
4. Tea Kettle
We love the whistle on this cheery tea kettle, which reads, “Whistle while you work.”
($50; katespade.com)
5. Alcove Candle Holder
Hang these glazed terracotta and iron candle holders in the dining room for cozy, warmly lit meals.
($32-36; anthropologie.com)
6. Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron French Oven
This 5 ½ qt classic French oven is perfect for making large meals like pot roast, stews, and chili. With a color this lovely, you’ll want to keep it on permanent display in your kitchen.
($320; macys.com)
7. 3 Wick Candle
Scented with notes of French cade wood, verbena, and Bulgarian lavender, you’ll be tempted to burn this candle all day long. Re-use the elegant tin for trinkets or jewelry.
($20; voluspa.com)
8. Santorini Hera Vase
Fill this richly hued, handcrafted vase with simple white buds for a funky yet sophisticated centerpiece.
($137; jonathanadler.com)
9. Stand Mixer
Baked goods just taste better when whipped up in this pretty 5-qt tilt-head stand mixer.
($430; kitchenaid.com)
10. Soft Cover Notebook
Thanks to its vibrant shade, you’ll never lose this chic notebook to the depths of your purse. Now if only we could get a tube of lipstick in this color…
($9; poppin.com)
11. Butter Poole Nail Lacquer
This highly pigmented nail color from Butter London has us dreaming of a trip to the iconic store on New York's Fifth Avenue.
($15; butterlondon.com)
12. Pergola Bath Towel
This elegant, fluffy bath towel would make the perfect housewarming gift (or addition to your own washroom). Can't get enough of the color? Get the whole matching set, which includes a robe and bath mat.
(starting at $35; usa.yvesdelorme.com)