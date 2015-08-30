Fun Office Supplies to Buy in Honor of Back-to-School Season

Back-to-school season is in full swing, and though you may not be heading back to campus, that doesn’t mean you can’t do some shopping for your office. Seeing all of the great notebooks and stationery out there has inspired us to revamp our desks to make work a bit more fun (at least aesthetically!). Click through our gallery to see 11 of our favorite back-to-school-worthy office supplies.
PHOTOS: Shop Stylish Office Supplies in Honor of Back-to-School Season
-
1. Graphic Image notebook
$70; graphicimage.com.
-
2. PurePaperNY calendar
$12; etsy.com.
-
3. Kate Spade Tackle box
$40; katespade.com.
-
4. Russell and Hazel stapler
$20; russellandhazel.com.
-
5. Nate Berkus tray
$20; target.com.
-
6. Rifle Paper Co. notebook
$8; riflepaperco.com.
-
7. Bigso Bright Stockholm Binder
$10; containerstore.com.
-
8. Ferm Living brass cup
$40; 2modern.com.
-
9. Hay Tower Block notepad
$20; momastore.org.
-
10. Poppin notebook
$8; poppin.com.
-
11. Cynthia Rowley eraser
$2; staples.com.