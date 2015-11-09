Gwen Stefani on Her New Dog Clothing Line: "I Would Die If I Saw This in High School"

Gwen Stefani is poised to have the breakover of the year. As evidenced by our recent cover story interview, the No Doubt frontwoman and Voice judge is keeping very busy in the wake of her divorce from Gavin Rossdale—launching a line of high-end children's clothing, makeup collaborations with the likes of OPI and Urban Decay, and now, Harajuku Lovers dog gear, a collection of (yes) canine apparel and toys for Petco. "I have a lot going on!" she recently told InStyle.

So, why direct her attention toward pets? Maybe because it's pretty much the only product category the singer hasn't yet infiltrated. "We're all animal lovers," she says. The 20-piece range includes bow ties, bowler hats, and bandanas, all emblazoned with the Union Jack and checkered prints as a nod to No Doubt's ska influence. "My whole history is in ska music," she adds, noting bands like The Selecter and The Specials. "People that don't know that would laugh at this collection. I would die if I saw this in high school."

