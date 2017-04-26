5 Green Startups (with a Cause) You Should Know About

We hear about awesome startups all the time—in fact, it seems like all of us know someone who's taken the brave shot at starting a new brand, product, or service. But a select few companies pack a two-for-one dose of do-gooding by benefiting the environment and tons of people in the process, whether it's offering food refrigeration in developing countries, providing free eye exams, or elevating people out of poverty through craftwork. Here are five worth knowing about.

