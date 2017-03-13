These Girl Scouts Dressed as Female Icons Are the Best Thing You’ll See Today

As your daily reminder that girls run the world, the Girl Scouts dressed up as female icons in honor of Women’s History Month, and the photos are adorable.

“Rather than just talking to girls about women from history, and those who are still making history today, we wanted to give girls a chance to walk in their shoes,” Andrea Bastiani Archibald, Ph.D., Chief Girl & Parent Expert at Girl Scouts of the USA told InStyle.

“At Girl Scouts, we celebrate the leadership and confidence of every girl, so it was incredible to see these 11 girls embody these icons’ achievements and ingenuity. Many of the women portrayed were also Girl Scouts, where they practiced skills that contributed to their success, such as leadership and perseverance.”

The girls dressed up as icons like diplomat Condoleezza Rice, aviator Amelia Earhart, and female pioneers of NASA Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson (pictured above).

Keep scrolling to see all of the adorable images, and watch behind-the-scenes video from the shoot here.