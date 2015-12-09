3 Creative Ways to Give Photos to Your Family This Holiday Season

Photo albums are one of our favorite personalized gifts—they’re the perfect way to commemorate a special event, epic vacation, or cherished relationship. Many ecommerce sites offer unique takes on the classic album, providing a range of papers, colors, textures, and formats. Read on below for three creative ways to spread the love at this year’s family gift exchange.
1. Layflat Photo Album
The name of this beautiful album comes from its ability to lie flat when open, which means the recipient can always display their favorite images on the coffee table. The company offers a choice of two papers, 12 fabric colors, and four varieties of foil-stamping, for an elegant and timeless look.
$119; artifactuprising.com
2. Newsprints
These 17" by 22" full-color prints are perfect for a gallery-style wall or on their own as a statement piece. Create an effortless, funky vibe by hanging the intentionally-creased prints with with some metallic mylar tape or an oversized clip.
$20; parabo.press
3. Brag Books
This pocket-sized accordion keepsake would make an adorable, personalized stocking stuffer. Carry it in your purse for an elegant update on the wallet-sized portrait.
$25; pinholepress.com