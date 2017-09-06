10 Gender-Neutral Baby Gift Ideas for Superstar Newborns

We're in baby-news heaven right now. First, Kate Middleton revealed that she's preparing for her third child with Prince William. Then, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confirmed that they are also expecting, thanks to a surrogate.
Of course, we're super excited and already speculating cool baby names. But the sex of the celebrity newborns has yet to be announced. That doesn't mean we can't dream about all of the amazing gifts that they will receive. We can see it now: gold-plated utensils for their gourmet baby food or plush bibs to keep their superstar drool off of their designer onesies.
There are seo many gender-neutral presents that any baby would appreciate, especially when you skip the traditional blues and pinks and opt for colors that aren't limiting. We're huge fans of soft, elegant grays and warm, dreamy neutrals. And when it comes to prints: You can never go wrong with animal embellishments.
Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite gender-neutral gift ideas to help celebrate the life of a new bundle of joy.
1. Salisbury Pewter Personalized Brush & Comb Set
Any baby will feel like royalty with this vintage-inspired comb and brush set.
$67
2. Aden + Anais Set of 4 Classic Swaddling Cloths
Stars like Kate Middleton and Julia Roberts are huge fans of these super soft muslin swaddles.
$50
3. Jellycat 'Monkey' Grabber Rattle
You can't go wrong with adorable stuffed animals. This one gets extra points for also being a fun rattle.
$13
4. The Honest Company Mini Diaper Cake & Travel-Size Essentials Set
It doesn't matter if mommy and daddy are expecting a boy or a girl. They'll definitely get to put these eco-friendly diapers to good use. And the cake-shaped design is more exciting than traditional packaging.
$40
5. WADDLE & Friends 2-Pack Animal Rattle Socks
Any baby boy or girl will have fun shaking up these giraffe rattle socks.
$24
6. Reed & Barton "Zoom Zoom" 2 Piece Baby Set
Add an exciting touch to dinner time with these fancy, little airplane utensils.
$40
7. Anthropologie First Treasure Set
Here's a safe (and chic) place to store precious memories.
$30
8. BABYBRIEFCASEDocument Organizer
Help new parents stay organized with this handy file saver.
$30
9. The Trendy Baby Bandana Bib
Snag a gender-neutral bib to keep the newborn's look cute and clean.
$19
10. Pingvini Baby Mobile Sheep
Make sure the little guy (or girl) will get to bed on time with help from a few adorable sheep.
$85