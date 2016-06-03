10 Fun Father's Day Cards Guaranteed to Make Dad Laugh (and Feel Special)

Picture this: You’ve picked out a stellar Father’s Day present for the all-star dad in your life, and done a seriously impressive job with the gift wrap. But when it’s time for Pops to open his present, the card is nothing more than a generic, last-minute find, picked up at the drugstore around the corner from your parents’ abode. In fact, the only sentimental things about it are the phrases “Dear Dad” and “Love, Me” scribbled within, and before you know it, the card is absentmindedly in the trash along with the rest of the wrapping.
Believe it or not, there is a way to make that $5 investment on a piece of folded paper last a lifetime. All it takes is a meaningful, handwritten note to make that card go straight from Dad’s hands to the mantel, where it will sit like a badge of honor, cherished for years to come. Plus, a lovely note such as the one you’re going to write this year deserves an equally memorable backdrop, so here are a few awesome Father’s Day cards from some of our favorite stationers around. From charming to sassy, we’re sure you’ll find an option that your pop will love.
1. FERME A PAPIER
If your pops rocks some serious facial hair, we’re betting that one of the portraits on this adorable card bares a slight resemblance.
Available at Ferme A Papier | $5
2. PAULA AND WAFFLE
There’s nothing like an endearing card to take dad back in time and remind him of your childhood when he could—and did—crush all your fears.
Available at Paula and Waffle | $5
3. GOLDTEETH BROOKLYN
A perfect card for the sports enthusiast.
Available at GOLD TEETH BROOKLYN | $5
4. UP WITH PAPER
Who says pop-ups are just for kids? This simple yet unexpected card with a pop-up pair of glasses inside will win you some serious smiles
Available at Up With Paper | $8
5. RIFLE PAPER CO
This card rocks a simple message, but the seal of excellence really makes it feel official.
Available at Rifle Paper Co | $5
6. SAPLING PRESS
Any items on this list sound familiar? Have fun and check off all that apply.
Available at Sapling Press | $5
7. Wild Ink Press
This card will get exponentially cuter if you can get young kids to color it in.
Available at Wild Ink Press | $5
8. AMY HEITMAN
Everybody loves a good pun and Dad will especially love this one if he can relate.
Available at Amy Heitman | $5
9. HEARTELL PRESS
This sweet yet casual card is also available in a set of 8, so you can stock up for all the special fathers you’re celebrating, from brothers to childhood besties.
Available at Heartell Press | $5
10. LOUDHOUSE CREATIVE
There’s no shame in telling it like it is.
Available at Loudhouse Creative | $5