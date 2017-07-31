New York's Most Exclusive Concert Venue Is Behind a Bunch of Porta-Potties

With Coachella's air-conditioned safari tents and Reykjavík's $1 million-per-ticket Secret Solstice inside an actual glacier, it seems like concerts have reached a new, almost inconceivable level of luxury. This summer, New York's own Forest Hills Stadium in Queens is echoing the call with nine speakeasy-style suites, which, in true festival fashion, are cleverly hidden around the venue behind porta-potties.

Each room, replete with black leather couches and a mix of antiques, pays tribute to the venue's iconic history as the home of the U.S. Open and Davis Cup. In the Trophy Room, you'll see trophies from past championship matches on display; the Sign Room features pieced-together match cards on the walls. Upon entering either (via private entrance, escorted by a ball boy or girl clad in tennis whites), you'll likely schmooze with the performing act's entourage (Chance the Rapper is set to take the stage on September 26) and other VIP guests.

There's also a full bar and food courtesy of the vendors on-site (Danny Brown's lobster rolls, Arancini Bros' risotto balls and Waffle de Lys' Belgian waffles are in regular rotation). Outside swinging glass doors is a prime viewing area of the stage capable of making your Instagram followers weep with jealousy.

To get a price quote or make a reservation, e-mail FHSuites@cidentertainment.com.