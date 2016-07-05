12 Products for the Rosé-Themed Garden Party of Your Dreams

Since summer has become synonymous with rosé, why not rally around the seasonal drink du jour with an epic gathering inspired by its pale pink hue? All you need is a collection of appropriately rosy tabletop pieces, festive desserts, and plenty of summer water (chilled, natch) to bring the cheery palette to life. Mix in gold flatware to elevate your setup, and stay away from cheesy accoutrements that'll make guests feel like they're at a five-year-old's birthday party. Get our must-haves below.
-
1. Summer in a Bottle Rosé
Wölffer, $24; store.wolffer.com
-
2. PAPER PARTY CUPS, COCKTAIL NAPKINS, AND PLATES
Harlow & Grey, $6/set of 8 cups, $7/set of 20 napkins, $7/set of 8 plates; harlowandgrey.com
-
3. LIGHT PINK STRIPED STRAWS
TomKat Studio, $5/set of 24; thetomkatstudio.com
-
4. STAR-SPANGLED SMASH COCKTAIL
Should any guest not like rosé (gasp!), try serving up some fizzy fun with a pink-hued cocktail that has a zingy, gingery bite. Get the recipe here.
-
5. Crown Tuscan Cake Stand
Mosser, starting at $63; surlatable.com
-
6. Funfetti Cupcakes
Georgetown Cupcakes, $35/dozen; georgetowncupcakes.com
-
7. Petal Confetti Push-Pop
Thimblepress, $14; anthropologie.com
-
8. PINK PARTY BALLOONS
Knot and Bow, $12/set of 12; etsy.com
-
9. FOLDING TRAY TABLE
Ikea, $70; ikea.com
-
10. PINK TABLECLOTH
Toot Sweet, $12; shopmerimeri.com
-
11. Babe Rosé with Bubbles
Yes Way Rosé, $12; americaswineshop.com
-
12. Roasted Strawberry Buttermilk Ice Cream
Jeni's, $12/pint; shop.jenis.com