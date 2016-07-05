12 Products for the Rosé-Themed Garden Party of Your Dreams

Since summer has become synonymous with rosé, why not rally around the seasonal drink du jour with an epic gathering inspired by its pale pink hue? All you need is a collection of appropriately rosy tabletop pieces, festive desserts, and plenty of summer water (chilled, natch) to bring the cheery palette to life. Mix in gold flatware to elevate your setup, and stay away from cheesy accoutrements that'll make guests feel like they're at a five-year-old's birthday party. Get our must-haves below.