7 Restaurants You Need to Try in London, According to Yotam Ottolenghi

"I love Brawn. It ticks a lot of the boxes that other cool, pared-back places are ticking in London in terms of food and décor, but somehow feels more assured, grown up, and relaxed in itself. The food is confident enough not to be over-fussy and the staff are all confident enough to be lovely and informal. This all transfers to the customer who themselves then feel confident enough enjoy the meal as though it were being served in the home of a friend."

49 Columbia Rd., +44 20 7729 5692; brawn.co