Even the most accomplished professionals turn to others for inspiration—including the winner of Bravo’s Top Chef Just Desserts, Yigit Pura. The author of Sweet Alchemy: Dessert Magic ($25; amazon.com) and the chef and owner of acclaimed San Francisco, Calif.-based pátisserie Tout Sweet, Pura follows a number of dessert Instagram accounts (dessertstagrams?!) in order to get his creative juices flowing. Below, his favorite sources of sweet-spiration.
-
1. Fauchon
"Fauchon is one of my absolute must-visit pastry shops in Paris (and beyond) for the perfect marriage of classic and contemporary,” says Pura. "They push the boundaries of sexy dessert in the most subtle yet delicious way."
Follow @fauchon_paris
-
2. Pastry Inspiration
"Pastry Inspiration is a collective Instagram account which reposts some of the most stunning pastries and desserts from all around the world," Pura explains. "It's fabulous!"
Follow @pastry_inspiration
-
3. Pierre Herme
"Pierre Herme is one of the greatest gods on the planet. He has a talent for combining precision and fashion into pastry, while still building from classics. A true master of sugar," raves Pura.
Folow @pierreherme_th
-
4. Johan Martin
"All of Johan Martin's cakes are a master class on pastry itself," Pura says. "His aesthetic is controlled and precise. It's all about structure."
Follow @johanmartin359
-
5. Maitre Choux
"I love a great eclair, and this chef takes eclairs on a whole new journey. I drool a little every time they come up on my feed," Pura admits.
Follow @maitrechoux
-
6. Gastro Art
"This is another collective gastro Instagram account, and mostly savory-focused. But I think a great pastry chef should live in the savory world from time to time, to explore some crossover creations," Pura explains.
Follow @gastroart
-
7. Bubo Barcelona
"During my trip to Barcelona last year, it was recommended that I stop by this little gem. Bubo Barcelona's creations were so beautiful and delicious, I found myself indulging in their pastries three times in one week," says Pura.
Follow @bubobarcelona