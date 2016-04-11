This Chia Bowl Will Make You Feel Like You're on Vacation

We love a hearty porridge for breakfast, but as we enter spring, we’re craving something a little more… tropical. So we turned to Marcel Vigneron, a Top Chef competitor and owner of new L.A.-based restaurant Wolf, for a sunnier take on classic oatmeal.

Vigneron, whose new eatery practices “zero waste cooking” by utilizing every possible edible part of the product, currently serves brunch guests a Tropical Chia Porridge composed of nutritious ingredients like maca powder, rich in vitamin B vitamins, C, and E, and calcium; and chia seeds, which are loaded with fiber, protein, and Omega-3 fatty acids. Plus, the recipe requires natural sugar only in the form of coconut nectar and fruit.

"The chia pudding recipe was inspired by a dish that I used to make for myself after visiting a tropical fruit farm in Hawaii," says Vigneron. "I brought back all of these gorgeous fruits and coconuts, and wanted to make myself something delicious and sustaining before padding out into the surf for a couple hours. Considering chia is actually the Mayan word for 'strength,' what better ingredient to sustain myself with?" Try the recipe below.

RELATED: Meet Laura Miller, the Hilarious Vegan Chef at Tastemade

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut nectar ($6; thrivemarket.com)

2 cups coconut milk

½ cup dry chia seeds (white)

1 tbsp maca powder ($13; target.com)

Pinch of sea salt

Sliced banana

Dried mango (small dice)

Dried pineapple (small dice)

Dried papaya (small dice)

Toasted coconut flakes

¼ cup hemp seeds

1 tbsp passion fruit

RELATED: Toast to the Weekend with This Strawberry Cocktail

Directions

1. Warm the coconut milk with the coconut nectar over medium heat until it comes to a gentle boil.

2. Whisk the maca, chia, dried fruit, and banana into the coconut milk. Stir at the beginning and midway through soaking to break up any clumps. Reduce the heat to simmer and stir over low heat until porridge thickens.

3. Add salt to taste.

4. Pour into a bowl and top with hemp seeds, toasted coconut, and passion fruit.