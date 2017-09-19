More Than 2,000 Whole Foods Items Are on Amazon, Including Your Favorite Beauty Products

Amazon is definitely taking over. When the online retailer announced that it would acquire Whole Foods we figured that would be a game-changer for the grocery world. (Prices are already dropping.) But what made us really excited was knowing that now we can get our hands on some of our favorite organic beauty products without leaving our home. Whole Foods has a couple of beauty brands under its belt that we absolutely love. And Prime members can fill up their bathroom cabinets pretty quickly thanks to the unlimited two-day shipping.

At the top of our shopping list are the French-milled soaps by the 365 Everyday Value brand. It's tough to come across bar cleansers that are natural, biodegradable, and cruelty-free—but the brand's Olive Aloe formula makes the cut. Plus it doesn't have any of those artificial colors that are filled with toxic impurities.

Whole Foods Market also has a lineup of haircare products that will take your hair flips up a notch. We're fans of the conditioner that is filled with nourishing proteins from peas and quinoa.

We could seriously go on and on, but things are already starting to sell out. Get to it and check out some of the Whole Foods beauty products that are on Amazon below.