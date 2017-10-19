7 Places to Buy Pie Online in Time for Thanksgiving

Technology is a beautiful thing. With the press of a button, you can have groceries delivered to your door, lunch brought straight to your desk, and a pie sent to your house just in time for Thanksgiving. Feeling guilty about choosing store-bought over homemade? Don’t! Allison Kave, one half of the duo behind Butter & Scotch, the popular bar and bakery in Brooklyn, N.Y., says, “When the fridge is stockpiled with all the ingredients you need for your Thanksgiving dinner, the countertops are covered with bowls of potatoes, cranberries, and stuffing, and the oven is occupied by an enormous turkey, baking a pie can be a daunting, if not impossible, undertaking. On this day of all days, be thankful that you can give yourself a little break, and have one of the more time-consuming essential holiday dishes mailed right to your door.” Below, a list of the best places to buy your pie online (guilt-free) for the holiday.
1. Momofuku Milk Bar
2. Little Pie Company
Take advantage of the Little Pie Company’s epic selection, which includes Thanksgiving favorites like Pumpkin and Southern Pecan (pictured). Or, step out of your comfort zone with the Sour Cream Apple Walnut pie. Why not?
Available at FoodyDirect | $45
3. Two Fat Cats
For the Thanksgiving traditionalists in your life, order a pie from Two Fat Cats, whose site reads: “Our goal is to modernize and bring back home-baked favorites to provide our customer with a memory of the past, but a taste sensation of the present.”
Available at Two Fat Cats | From $32
4. Butter & Scotch
Order one of the delicious nontraditional pies from Butter & Scotch, like their S’mores creation (pictured) or the Bourbon Ginger Pecan Pie, and we guarantee no one will bring up the fact that you didn’t go the homemade route.
Available at Butter & Scotch | $40
5. Betty’s Pies
Betty’s Pies is a one-stop shop for indiscriminate pie lovers, with options ranging from 5 Layer Chocolate (pictured) to Butterfinger to Old Fashioned Apple.
Available at Betty’s Pies | $30
6. Three Babes Bakeshop
Pie plus bourbon. Is there anything better?
Available at Three Babes Bakeshop | $40
