7 Places to Buy Pie Online in Time for Thanksgiving

Technology is a beautiful thing. With the press of a button, you can have groceries delivered to your door, lunch brought straight to your desk, and a pie sent to your house just in time for Thanksgiving. Feeling guilty about choosing store-bought over homemade? Don’t! Allison Kave, one half of the duo behind Butter & Scotch, the popular bar and bakery in Brooklyn, N.Y., says, “When the fridge is stockpiled with all the ingredients you need for your Thanksgiving dinner, the countertops are covered with bowls of potatoes, cranberries, and stuffing, and the oven is occupied by an enormous turkey, baking a pie can be a daunting, if not impossible, undertaking. On this day of all days, be thankful that you can give yourself a little break, and have one of the more time-consuming essential holiday dishes mailed right to your door.” Below, a list of the best places to buy your pie online (guilt-free) for the holiday.