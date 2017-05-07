What Do Fitness Bloggers Eat for Breakfast?

Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially before a workout. These fitness gurus are giving us a peek onto their breakfast plates, what they make every morning and how it helps them prepare for their workout routines.
Get some tips on how to perfect your breakfast!
VIDEO: How to Cook Eggs Over Easy
-
1. Devin Brugman & Natasha Oakley, Co-Founders of Monday Active
"We love to start our mornings with a delicious berry and yogurt bowl. Plain Greek yogurt with berries and a little honey is our favorite. If we’re looking for a little protein we’ll do scrambled eggs or avocado toast! Yum!" —Devin Brugman & Natasha Oakley, Co-Founders of Monday Active
-
2. Michelle Watson, founder & Creative Director of Michi
"My breakfast when I have some extra time is cold-pressed juice (beet, carrot, orange and ginger) for energy and immunity, fruit with walnuts and bee pollen for vitamins and refreshing taste, eggs with some tomato and greens for energy and protein, and cappuccino for the foam. If I have less time I will just have the eggs on toast and a smoothie." —Michelle Watson, Founder & Creative Director of Michi
-
3. Amanda Kloots, Fitness Influencer and Creator of The Rope
"I eat Sakara chia protein waffles for breakfast. This is my favorite meal! Sakara is a 100% organic plant-based food delivery program. The meals are always healthy and full of protein, healthy fats, vegan, and gluten free." —Amanda Kloots, Fitness Influencer and Creator of The Rope
-
4. Luli Hanimian, Founder of Luli Fit by Luli Fama
"This was today's breakfast! Scrambled eggs with veggies, a side of avocado and a side of my home grown tomatoes!" —Luli Hanimian, Founder of Luli Fit by Luli Fama
-
5. Michelle Wahler, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Yoga
"Breakfast is an action sport for me, I usually eat during fittings, meetings or standing at my desk, so making sure that it's nutrient-dense is really important. I am in love with the Acai Bowl from Amazebowls in Venice—they are as delicious as they are gorgeous and of course Acai is a super, super food." —Michelle Wahler, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Yoga
-
6. Jasmine Tosh, Fashion Blogger
"I have recently begun working out in the morning, before I dig into my emails and officially start the work day. I don't like to eat heavy meals before working out, so I eat a light breakfast of two slices of whole wheat toast with peanut butter and sliced bananas on top. This is so simple to make, and isn't too filling. Bananas are the perfect fruit to eat before you work out because they raise your potassium levels, which drop when you sweat a lot." —Jasmine Tosh, Fashion Blogger
-
7. Riva G, Founder of Riva G Yoga
"I’m a big fan of starting the day with a cup of warm lemon water. The warm water helps flush the digestive system and rehydrate the body, and the Vitamin C gives the immune system a little boost. Afterwards I enjoy a light but filling breakfast—lots of fruit and a cup of coffee. It’s energizing, but doesn’t make me sluggish, which is perfect before a yoga practice. If I want something a little more substantial, for example on a day where I’m travelling or know I won’t be able to have lunch until later, then I’ll also have a bowl of oatmeal or some whole-wheat toast with natural peanut butter." —Riva G, Founder of Riva G Yoga
-
8. Paige Mycoskie, Founder of Aviator Nation
"I keep it simple: every day I eat two scrambled eggs with a dash of cheddar cheese in a corn tortilla. I also drink the same drink every morning—it's a vitamin mix called Miracle Reds. Even when I travel I take my drink mix—I can’t go a day without it and i’m convinced it keeps my immune system pumping. I’m usually on the go and I can make the above in about 3 minutes." —Paige Mycoskie, Founder of Aviator Nation