Kombucha That Actually Tastes Good? Yes, Please 

There are many reasons to drink kombucha. Most people imbibe because of the naturally-occurring probiotics and good-for-you acids that promote gut health and digestion, among other added benefits. But with so many varieties of the effervescent tea on the market, you may have wondered what sets them all apart, and which ones taste like they have the least amount of funk, so we're here to talk about one of our favorite 'booch brands, Health-Ade.

One thing to note about the the brand is that there are so many different flavors to choose from—14 and counting! With a selection including Pomegranate, California Grape, Beet, Ginger-Lemon and more, we never get bored. They also recently launched three new flavors: Reishi-Chocolate (it tastes exactly like a Tootsie Roll!), Blood Orange-Carrot-Ginger, and Matcha+Cold Brew Coffee—the first coffee-centric flavor—which is currently only available at Whole Foods in Southern California and a few other select markets until early 2018.

Besides the health benefits and the rainbow of flavor options, Health-Ade actually does taste good. It's not too sweet, not too tart, and has just the right amount of bubbles. We got one of their founders, Daina Trout, to reveal what makes their concoctions so special. Read below to see what she had to say about the brand, how it's made, and what keeps people coming back for more.

One of the first things we learned when we sat down with Trout was that Health-Ade was born out of her very own kitchen. The five-year-old company, which she started with her husband and best friend, sprung to life in her West Hollywood apartment. After they started selling it at L.A.'s Brentwood Farmers Market, the operation quickly outgrew that space. They now have their own factory in Torrance, Calif. where the 'booch is brewed and bottled.

So what goes into the product? Health-Ade is all-natural and never uses flavors from concentrate. Trout gets many of the flavoring ingredients, such as whole pomegranates and apples, from local and organic sources like the farmers market. We asked about a few flavors that we haven't seen on the shelves, such as raspberry and blueberry, and Trout explained that because those fruits yield such little juice, they'd have to resort to using juice from concentrate, which she refuses to do. We can definitely appreciate that level of integrity.

Another thing that sets Health-Ade apart from other brands is that the entire fermentation process takes place in glass bottles—as opposed to plastic or metal containers—in order to prevent harmful chemicals from leaching into the brew. They also never use any fake fermenting agents, so this kombucha really is as natural as you can possibly get. Plus, it's certified organic, non-GMO verified, kosher, vegan, and gluten-free, and with no preservatives, artificial flavors, or added sugar.

Needless to say we never feel guilty drinking it.