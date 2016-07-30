Vegan Fish Tacos Are Delicious, and We've Got the Recipe to Prove It

Light, flavorful, and a cinch to make, fish tacos are one of our go-to summer dishes. Besides being a tasty weeknight dinner option, they're perfect for entertaining: create a DIY taco bar by preparing the ingredients ahead of time, and then let guests assemble their own creations. We typically opt for the standard taco format, but we love the idea of turning its delicious components into a bowl, a concept we snagged from Vegan Yak Attack blogger Jackie Sobon. Sobon’s recipe for vegan “Fish” Taco Bowls—yes, vegan!—comes from her new cookbook Vegan Bowl Attack!: More Than 100 One-Dish Meals Packed with Plant-Based Power ($13; amazon.com). Sobon replaces white fish with hearts of palm, which can be shredded and baked for that tender-yet-crispy-texture.

“Taco Tuesday is a weekly holiday that I celebrate regularly and for good reason—tacos are freakin’ awesome!” she writes. “I will admit, however, that sometimes I’m not into getting my hands dirty from tortillas bursting at the seams with fillings, so this 'Fish' Taco Bowl is a great alternative.” Read on below for the recipe.

“Fish” Taco Bowl

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

For the Cabbage Slaw

1 cup shredded red cabbage

1 cup shredded green cabbage

1 cup grated carrot

1/4 cup vegan mayonnaise (soy-free, if necessary)

1 tsp white vinegar

For the Pico de gallo

1/2 cup diced tomato

1/3 cup diced red onion

1 tbsp minced fresh cilantro

1 tbsp minced fresh jalapeño (optional)

1/2 tsp lime juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the “Fish”

2 cans (14 oz) hearts of palm, drained

2 tsp lime juice

1/2 tsp dulse seaweed flakes ($6; thrivemarket.com)

Pinch of salt

Assembly

4 small corn tortillas, cut into strips

1/4 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves

2 tbsp sliced fresh jalapeño

8 lime wedges

Directions

1. To make the cabbage slaw: Place all of the ingredients in a bowl, stir together until combined, and then refrigerate for 20 minutes.

2. To make the pico de gallo: Place all of the ingredients in a bowl, stir together until combined, and then refrigerate for 20 minutes.

3. To make the “fish”: Preheat the oven to 350°F and coat a baking sheet with a thin layer of oil or nonstick cooking spray. In a mixing bowl, using two forks or your hands, pull apart the hearts of palm until they appear shredded. Stir in the lime juice, pulse flakes, and salt until combined and then spread the mixture out on the baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until the edges start to turn golden brown.

4. To assemble: While the “fish” is baking, place the tortilla strips on a baking sheet, brush with a thin layer of oil, and sprinkle with salt. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until crispy. Divide the slaw, pico de gallo, “fish,” and tortillas among 4 shallow bowls, arranging the components in quadrants. Nestle the cilantro, jalapeño, and lime wedges in with the tortilla chips. Serve immediately.

