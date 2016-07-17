Ring in National Ice Cream Day with These Unusual (and Delicious!) Toppings

We certainly don't need an excuse to enjoy a yummy ice cream cone or luscious serving of gelato, but today is National Ice Cream Day, which means it's perfectly acceptable—nay, encouraged—to take it up a notch, whether that means adding an extra scoop or exploring a topping outside of your comfort zone. Yes, rainbow sprinkles and chocolate sauce are timeless delicacies, but why not get a little creative? Since New York-based ice cream shop OddFellows Ice Cream Co. is known for its inventive flavors (think: Chorizo Caramel Swirl and Malt Maitake Peanut), we tapped its co-founder Mohan Kumar for his tips (below) on jazzing up the frozen treat.

