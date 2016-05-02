3 Surprising Food Pairings to Enjoy with Your Summer Bottle of Rosé

Happy May a.k.a the unofficial start of rosé season! It’s finally time to commence the pouring of pink and we couldn’t be more excited. While we’d be content drinking this wine with pretty much anything, we tapped a couple of rosé veterans for their favorite food pairings.
Nikki Huganir and Erica Blumenthal are the creators of the crazy-popular Yes Way Rosé meme, which transformed the simple refreshment into a summer rallying cry. In fact, the movement has become so major that the duo launched their own brand of rosé, appropriately named Summer Water ($13; clubw.com). The blend contains notes of lemon, lime, grapefruit, and raspberry—perfect for warm-weather sipping. Enjoy a glass with one of the delicious meals they recommend below.
1. Pizza
“We live in New York, so naturally we love a good slice of Pizza,” says Huganir. “Our favorites are from Joe's, Williamsburg Pizza, and Lil Frankie’s. When we have people over for the Oscars or Super Bowl, or even just a casual night in, it's fun and beyond easy (we aren't the biggest cooks) to get a delicious pie and serve it up with a crisp and dry rosé. Who doesn't love a pizza parté?”
2. Crab Feast
“Both of us grew up in Baltimore where crab feasts are a summertime tradition. It's a messy affair with bibs, mallets, and sides of corn on the cob,” says Blumenthal. “In lieu of beer, which is also a great pairing, we now opt for rosé. The Old Bay seasoning and juicy lump crabmeat pairs perfectly with a light and citrusy rosé. The light pink wine is also a nice, delicate accent on the BBQ-style gingham tablecloth crabs are usually served on.”
3. Cookout Fare
“Summer Water rosé is meant to be paired with the best summer activities, which obviously includes cookouts,” says Huganir. “We love to freeze some of the wine to make ice cubes for a rosé spritzer and sip it with food off the grill, like fish, veggies, and a classic cheeseburger with a side of potato salad. For desert, there’s nothing better than s'mores and rosé by a fire.”