5 Martini Glasses With A Twist To Enjoy The Classic Drink

As National Margarita Day approaches on June 19th, we are dreaming of all the different ways we get to enjoy our favorite nightcap (as if we need an excuse): shaken or stirred, dry or extra dry, with one olive or 3. Either way, a proper vessel is essential to the whole drinking experience, especially when it comes to a classic libation such as this. Scroll down for our top martini glass picks at every price point. They’re elegant and with a twist, which is just the way we like it.
VIDEO: Chamomile Gin Sour Cocktail From Eyeswoon's Athena Calderone
-
1. Waterford
We’re loving the short stems on these simple glasses. They’re so unexpected and so refined.
$60/2
-
2. Fferrone
We're stepping outside of the box with this cylindrical option from Fferrone, makers of the most gorgeous Brita-filter-friendly water pitcher out there. You can flip the glasses over to serve martinis on one side and whiskey cocktails on the other.
$79/2
-
3. Lee Broom X Tanqueray
Luxury British designer Lee broom designed this gorgeous, limited edition, multi faceted vessel in collaboration with the gin brand Tanqueray, inspired by the cuts of the iconic brand’s signature green bottle.
$125
-
4. LSA
If you're inviting a crowd, a subtle way to distinguish whose glass is whose is by using a set of slightly varied shapes. These all rock the classic martini-glass silhouette, with slight variations.
$75/4
-
5. World Market
The most casual of the bunch are these stemless glasses that are a bang for your buck. Plus they’re easy to stack and store. Stock up on a bunch and use it for everything from water to juice to cocktails.
$6/4