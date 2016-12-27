Here Are the Top 10 Trending Foods You Hashtagged in 2016

When it comes to food, the better it tastes, the more likely you are to document it. While there’s no shortage of hashtags to denote your enthusiasm for a particular drink or dish (#eeeeeats, #foodporn, #nomnomnom, to name a few), some are more talked about than others. As we close out 2016, Twitter compiled the top 10 trending food hashtags of the year.
Without further ado, here’s the comprehensive list.
-
1. #LEMONADE
Chalk it up to Beyoncé.
-
2. #COFFEE
The best (read: only) way to start the day.
-
3. #VEGAN
How do you know if someone is vegan? Don’t worry, they’ll tell you—and hashtag it, too.
-
4. #WINE
Because sometimes, there’s nothing like a glass of it (or two, or three).
-
5. #PIZZA
Pizza is arguably one of the most photographed foods, so it makes sense that it would be acknowledged appropriately.
-
6. #WATER
You literally can’t live without it.
-
7. #CHOCOLATE
Best enjoyed with #4 and Netflix.
-
8. #BEER
Cocktails may look pretty, but an ice cold glass of beer is apparently what gets people talking.
-
9. #BREAKFAST
It’s the most important meal of the day, after all.
-
10. #STARBUCKS
Thanks in no small part to the mega coffee chain’s holiday cups.