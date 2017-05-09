This Ice Cream “Barlour” Sells Booze-Infused Desserts

What could possibly make a scoop of ice cream any better? Infusing it with alcohol, of course. That’s what the founders of Tipsy Scoop thought when they launched a new ice cream “barlour” in New York City on Sunday, selling hand-crafted ice cream with about the same alcohol content as a light beer.

Melissa Tavss comes from a long line of ice cream makers, starting with her great, great, great grandfather in Picinisco, Italy. “Following in the ice cream tradition, I began to experiment with putting a modern boozy twist on ice cream. I wanted to combine the best of both worlds and infuse traditional ice cream flavors with different liquors,” she wrote on their website.

Tipsy Scoop sells flavors inspired by your favorite cocktails, like Mango Margarita Sorbet, Cake Batter Vodka Martini, and Tequila Mexican “Hot” Chocolate, as well as boozy twists on popular ice cream flavors like Maple Bacon Bourbon and Spiked Mint Chocolate Chip. They come in these adorable sprinkled shot glasses, or in ice cream sandwich or sundae form, in case you needed another reason to head there.

The shop also sells “virgin” ice cream, so you and your kids can both enjoy a refreshing treat. Visit Tipsy Scoop in N.Y.C., or place an order online now.