Try This Southern-Style Shrimp and Grits Recipe from the Restaurant Nashville's Stars Love

Unbeknownst to some fans, many TV shows film in remote locations, despite where they're actually supposed to take place. Game of Thrones? Northern Ireland. True Blood? Shreveport, La. The cast of Nashville, however, has the fortunate privilege of shooting in its namesake city, which also happens to boast a burgeoning food scene.

So it's not surprising that its stars, including Connie Britton, Hayden Panettiere, Clare Bowen, and Eric Close, have familiarized themselves with all of the culinary offerings at their disposal. Among their favorites, though, is The Southern, a trendy oyster bar in the downtown SoBro (aka South of Broadway) district.

In honor of the show's return tonight (10 p.m. ET on ABC), we asked the restaurant's executive chef, Matt Farley, for his go-to homestyle recipe: shrimp and grits. "The tomato-based sauce plays nicely with the rich grits, done up in true southern tradition with cream and butter," he tells InStyle. Yeah, sign us up.

Courtesy

Southern Shrimp & Grits

Ingredients

14 peeled and deveined shrimp

1 pint of Creole sauce

1 bag of grits

1 pint heavy cream

1/4 lb butter

Chives or scallions

Directions

For the grits

1. Place water and cream in a heavy bottomed pot.

2. When water and cream are hot and about to boil, whisk in grits.

3. Bring to a simmer and lower heat. Whisking occasionally to prevent sticking to bottom of the pot.

4. simmer for about 30 minutes or until grits are tender.

5. Whisk in butter and season with salt and white pepper.

For the shrimp and plating

1. Season and sauté shrimp in olive oil until they turn pink (2-3 minutes)

2. Add sauce and bring to a simmer. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

3. Place grits in the center of bowl. Evenly divide shrimp and place on top of grits

4. Top with sauce and garnish with chives or sliced scallions.