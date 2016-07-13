Kick Corn Up a Notch with These Two Tasty Recipes

With popular produce like peaches, blueberries, and cherries hitting the farmers’ market stands, it can be easy to forget about the humble ear of corn. It makes an appearance at almost every barbecue and summer soirée, but is typically thrown on the grill alongside steak and chicken, a mere afterthought. Yes, corn is delicious when slathered with a simple coat of butter and pinch of salt, but doesn’t this golden-hued warm-weather veggie deserve a bit more attention from time to time?

Our friends at Food & Wine think so. In their new book Market Math ($18; amazon.com), the editors break down fresh, easy recipes for 50 everyday ingredients, including our beloved corn. Below, check out the recipes for tasty Thai-Glazed Corn (pictured above) and Skillet Corn with Bulgur.

Courtesy

RELATED: 13 Things You Need for an Italian Pantry, According to Lilia’s Missy Robbins

Thai-Glazed Corn

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp light brown sugar

1 tbsp Asian fish sauce

1 tbsp fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving

4 ears of corn, shucked

Chopped cilantro and finely grated Cotija cheese, for garnish

Directions

1. In a small saucepan, combine the coconut milk, soy sauce, sugar, fish sauce and lime juice. Cook over moderate heat until the glaze is syrupy, about 10 minutes.

2. Light a grill. Grill the corn over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until charred and tender, 10 to 15 minutes; brush with the glaze during the last 5 minutes. Cut each corn cob into thirds, transfer to a platter and garnish with cilantro and cheese. Serve with lime wedges.

RELATED: How to Throw the Ultimate Summer Grill Party

Skillet Corn with Bulgur

John Kernick

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/3 cup medium-grind bulgur

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 ears of corn, shucked, kernels cut off the cobs

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper

Directions

1. In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the bulgur until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain very well and transfer to a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, parsley and lemon juice.

2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the corn and garlic and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until the corn is charred, about 5 minutes. Scrape the corn into the bowl and season with salt and pepper. Mix well and serve.

Make ahead: The dish can be refrigerated overnight. Serve at room temperature.