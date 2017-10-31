Where to Buy a Swarovski-Covered Starbucks Cup Like Jennifer Lopez's

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to turn drinking a cup of coffee into a glamorous moment. The multi-talented star has been spotted a couple of times carrying a Swarovski-covered Starbucks cup around town. And now, we know exactly where the sparkly tumbler is from. It turns out it's a one-of-a-kind piece from Taylor Made.

The company is known for adding bling to just about anything, from your favorite bottle of champagne to your Converse sneakers. For those hoping to get a custom Swarovski-covered Starbucks cup like Lopez's, which is personalized with her initials, you'll have to spend upwards of $500.

What makes Lopez's tumbler so special? It's completely covered in authentic Swarovski crystals from Austria. And what we love the most about the cup is that it's an accessory that won't ever go out of style. You can—legit—wear it with anything. Seriously, Lopez carries her's all of the time.

It's her go-to mug after workouts, and she's been spotted rocking her Venti-size tumbler even while filming on set.

But if you're not quite ready to make the investment, places like Etsy are a goldmine for more affordable options. Keep scrolling to find some look-alike designs to help you copy Lopez's look.

