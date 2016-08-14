Avocado Gazpacho is the Summer Soup of Our Dreams

What do you get when you combine the health benefits of fresh produce with the creaminess of traditional bisque? A seriously delicious Avocado Gazpacho. The recipe comes from Superfoods Superfast: 100 Energizing Recipes to Make in 20 Minutes or Less ($15; amazon.com), a new cookbook written by holistic health guru Julie Montagu.

“Avocados contain more potassium than bananas and 77-percent of the calories from avocado are from fat,” writes Montagu. “Yes, it is one of the fattiest foods on the planet! However, this isn’t just any fat, this is oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid that has been linked to reduced inflammation in the body and is considered a ‘heart-healthy’ fatty acid.” If you’re in the market for a weeknight dinner that’s both easy on the palate and the body (attention: everyone), read on below for the recipe.

Yuki Sugiura

RELATED: These Matcha Tea Pops Are the Perfect Substitute for Your Morning Latte

Avocado Gazpacho

Serves 2-4

Ingredients

3 cups tinned plum tomatoes, roughly chopped

1/2 cucumber, peeled and roughly chopped

1/2 red (bell) pepper, chopped

1 avocado, peeled and stoned

1 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 garlic clove, roughly chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp chili flakes (red pepper flakes)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

RELATED: 5 No-Cook Recipes to Beat August Heat

Directions

1. Put all the ingredients, except for half the avocado, the olive oil, and the chili flakes, in a food processor or blender with 2 tbsp water. Blend until fairly smooth and then add the olive oil. Blend again until smooth, tasting to check the seasoning.

2. Serve in bowls with the remaining avocado chopped and sprinkled on top, or in slices on the side, with the chili flakes.