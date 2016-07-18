How to Make the Cotton Candy-Infused Cocktail That's Taking Over the Internet

ICYMI, technicolor drinks are the new "It" thing this summer. Between Starbucks's secret rainbow menu and the much-buzzed-about blue wine, it's clear that the Internet can't get enough of these 'grammable concoctions. The latest iteration to take center stage? The cotton candy-infused cocktail. The effervescent drink, dreamed up by the creative thinkers at the candy company Sugaire, has all the makings of a social media sensation. But to get the full experience, you have to see it in action in the video tutorial below, where a bubbly liquid is poured over cotton candy and dusted with edible gold.

And now for the question on everyone's mind: How does it taste? Like roses, according to Sugaire founder Yasmeen Tadia. "We use rose-infused cotton candy," she says. If you want to get your hands on these buzzy creations with minimal effort, you can book them at your next party, along with a team of "DJs" who will hand-spin the sweet treats throughout the night. Or, for a more immediate fix, grab a tub of Sugaire's organic rose gold cotton candy ($7/1 lb; fluffpop.com)—or any kind you can get your hands on—and make your own scintillating libation at home with the directions below. Either way, bottoms up!

Sugaire's Cotton Candy Infused Cocktail Recipe

1. Fill a glass with cotton candy ($7/1 lb; fluffpop.com).

2. Sprinkle with edible gold ($35; amazon.com).

3. Top it off with a sparkling beverage like sparkling water or champagne.

4. Add a straw.

5. Stir and enjoy!