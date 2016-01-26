7 Water Bottles That Will Make You Actually Want to Hit the Gym

Many of us resolve to drink more water—especially considering how it's a magical elixir for your skin and pretty much everything else—but getting yourself to actually do it is a different story. If you're struggling to meet your recommended intake, then let these seven stylish options motivate you to hit the gym and hydrate.
2. ALEX WATER BOTTLE
Made of stainless steel, the ALEX holds 26 oz (roughly nine more than a Poland Spring bottle) and features a handy carrying strap—made from recycled plastic bottles—to secure to your gym bag, complete with a removable silicone sleeve to protect it from getting scuffed up en route.
Available at Alex Bottle | $30
4. S'WELL BOTTLE
Any time you come across a paparazzi photo of a celebrity heading to the gym, it's likely that they have a S'well bottle in hand. It's no wonder why: Crafted from double-walled stainless steel, the bottles keep your drink cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. We're fans of the new Galaxy Collection in particular, which features a funky iridescent finish.
Available at S'well | $35
6. LIFEFACTORY GLASS BOTTLE
A spill-proof cap and pivoting handle for easy transport makes this glass bottle capable of inciting serious jealously at your next yoga class.
Available at Lifefactory | $27
7. DOPPER WATER BOTTLE
This light-as-air container is not only easy to wash and fun to look at, it does good, too. For every bottle sold, Dopper donates five percent of sales to the Dopper Foundation, which helps raise awareness for clean drinking water worldwide.
Available at Preserve | $15