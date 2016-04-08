Toast to the Weekend with This Strawberry Cocktail

We’re officially entering strawberry season, which means it’s time to start incorporating these bright berries into everything. To begin: a sweet and visually stunning cocktail aptly named Strawberry Fields from Damiano Coren, the bartender at N.Y.C.’s Café Standard located in The Standard Hotel. “I was inspired by what the spring season offers and I wanted to create something refreshing to reflect it,” says Coren. “The strawberry shrub adds acidity, and an egg white creates a nice ‘frosting.’” Try the recipe below!

Strawberry Fields

Ingredients

1½ oz Amaro Lucano ($24; budgetbottle.com)

1 oz organic apple juice

1 oz strawberry shrub

1 egg white

2 dashes chocolate mole bitter ($20; awesomedrinks.com)

Strawberry shrub

3 strawberries

1 tbsp sugar

Fresh mint

½ oz red wine vinegar

Garnish

½ strawberry

Directions

1. To make the shrub, muddle the strawberries with sugar, mint, and red wine vinegar.

2. To assemble the cocktail, place all the ingredients in a shaker, dry shake, strain, and pour in a cocktail glass. Garnish with half a strawberry on the rim.