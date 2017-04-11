Starting Today, Chicagoans Can Test Out Starbucks' Healthy New Lunch Menu

Starbucks is becoming much more than a coffee chain. Starting Tuesday, the brand is testing out a diverse menu of lunch items in more than 100 stores in downtown Chicago, and residents of the Windy City will want to try out these new offerings.

The Mercato menu features salads and sandwiches, including high-protein, vegetarian, and vegan options. The grab-and-go items are made fresh daily, and you can grab either a half or a full sandwich, salad, or sides like fruit cups and yogurt parfaits.

Healthy options like Cauliflower Tabbouleh Salad (above), Za’atar Chicken & Lemon Tahini Salad, and Seared Steak & Mango Salad are among the new menu, as well as paninis like Herbed Chicken & Fig Spread Sandwiches, Smoked Pork Cubano Sandwiches, and Crunch Almond Butter, Strawberries & Jam Sandwiches.

As if that wasn’t enough exciting Starbucks news for the day, the brand has added two new summer Frappuccinos to the menu. Pop’zel Coffee frapps and Roasted Marshmallow S’mores frapps are available for a limited time in the Philippines starting April 18 (and hopefully will make their way around to the U.S. soon).

For now, keep scrolling for a look at the new menu offerings that Chicagoans can get their paws on today.