Starbucks Just Turned Your Favorite Holiday Cookie into a Work-Appropriate Drink

The Christmas Eve and Hanukkah countdown stands at just over three weeks and Starbucks is blessing us with a last-minute addition to the holiday drink menu. On Friday, the beverage giant introduced the Snickerdoodle Hot Chocolate, turning one of our favorite holiday cookies into a drink that we can sip at our desks.
According to Starbucks, “the beverage is made with steamy milk, white chocolate sauce, and cinnamon dolce syrup, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.” We like the way this cookie crumbles.
The cinnamon drink (pictured above, far left) is available starting Dec. 2 and joins a star-studded lineup of hot chocolate drinks that includes peppermint, salted caramel, and white chocolate varieties. Plus, customers can add on a cake pop for just $1 after ordering any hot cocoa through Dec. 25.
If liquid caffeine is more your style, keep scrolling to see Starbucks’s lineup of holiday coffee beverages—espresso included. Happy #RedCupSeason!
Gingerbread Latte
"The flavor of gingerbread combined with espresso and steamed milk. Finished with a topping of whipped cream and ground nutmeg."
Eggnog Latte
"Espresso combined with rich steamed eggnog and milk and dusted with a sprinkle of ground nutmeg."
Chestnut Praline Latte
"Freshly brewed espresso and flavors of caramelized chestnuts, with freshly steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs."
Peppermint Mocha
"Espresso and steamed milk sweetened with flavors of chocolate and peppermint, all topped off with whipped cream and chocolate curls."
Skinny Peppermint Mocha
"A lighter version of Starbucks Peppermint Mocha made with nonfat milk, sugar-free peppermint syrup and skinny mocha sauce. The Skinny Peppermint Mocha is 120 calories for a tall (12-ounce) beverage."
Caramel Brulée Latte
"Espresso, steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce, topped with whipped cream and shimmery caramel brulée topping."
Spiced Sweet Cream Nariño 70 Cold Brew
"The beverage starts with Starbucks Nariño 70 Cold Brew coffee, which is slow-steeped for 20 hours. The cold brew is then spiced with the flavors of cinnamon, anise, nutmeg and vanilla, and finished with a float of house-made sweet cream."