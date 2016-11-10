FOOD & DRINK

You Could Have Designed One of Starbucks's Holiday Cups

November 10, 2016 @ 9:15 AM
BY: Claire Stern

Following a collective freakout over Starbucks's green cup—meant to symbolize unity in a time of political divisiveness—the coffee giant has introduced us to 13 red holiday cups designed by Starbucks drinkers around the world. Thirteen! The idea was spawned by the #RedCupContest in 2015, where the chain solicited holiday-themed artwork from its devoted legions of followers and received more than 1,200 submissions.

The selected cups feature symbols synonymous with Christmas (think: candy canes, sleighs, wreaths) and the holiday season. "It's a time in America where we should have unity and compassion and come together," CEO Howard Schultz said Wednesday at a newly opened Starbucks location in New York City's Financial District, where he unveiled the festive lineup. We'll cheers to that.

Scroll down to check out this year's winning cups.

