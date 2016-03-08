The Instagram-worthy dessert is a favorite of Laurel Gallucci and Claire Thomas of Sweet Laurel in Los Angeles. The duo specializes in churning out gorgeous gluten-free, refined sugar-free, vegan treats that are so tasty you swear they used a magic wand instead of a whisk. "I know this decadent dessert may sound intimidating, but it is actually quite simple to make if you have a Vitamix or high-speed blender," promises Gallucci. Get the full recipe here.