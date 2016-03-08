Feb 11, 2018 @ 8:30 AM
Our Favorite Spring Recipes
1. Candy Sushi
For suchi lovers, this adorable treat subs in Rice Krispies Treat for savory rice, Fruit by the Foot for seaweed, and various sweets for fish and veggies. It's an excellent recipe to make with kids, but is definitely not restricted to the 10-and-under crowd. Get the full recipe and instructions here.
2. Banana and Blueberry Overnight Oats
Nutrition coach and self-taught chef Joe Wicks, who's gained a cult following for his 15-second cooking video tutorials on Instagram (@thebodycoach) claims carbs are essential for kick-starting muscle recovery and keeping energy levels high—especially following a morning sweat session. Wicks devotes an entire section of his new book, Lean in 15 ($16; amazon.com), to "post-workout carbohydrate refuel recipes." His personal favorite is this recipe for banana and blueberry overnight oats, which can be prepped the night before. Get the full recipe here.
3. Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake with Coconut Cream Topping
The Instagram-worthy dessert is a favorite of Laurel Gallucci and Claire Thomas of Sweet Laurel in Los Angeles. The duo specializes in churning out gorgeous gluten-free, refined sugar-free, vegan treats that are so tasty you swear they used a magic wand instead of a whisk. "I know this decadent dessert may sound intimidating, but it is actually quite simple to make if you have a Vitamix or high-speed blender," promises Gallucci. Get the full recipe here.
4. Easiest Peanut Butter Cup Cookies Ever
These peanut butter cookies from Justin My Kitchen ($20; shop.justins.com), the new collection of recipes from popular nut butter company Justin’s only call for five simple ingredients and omits gluten, flour, and butter. “The healthy fats in almond, peanut, and hazelnut butters promote brain health, improve memory, and aid in muscle development,” Justin Gold, founder of Justin's, recently told InStyle. Get the full recipe here.
5. Irish Soda Bread
This four-ingredient soda bread recipe comes courtesy of Ireland-based chef and food blogger Imen McDonnell’s new cookbook, The Farmette Cookbook: Recipes and Adventures from My Life on an Irish Farm ($24; amazon.com), which features traditional Irish fare with a creative twist. Get the full recipe here.
6. Green Herb Rice
Fresh parsley and vibrant green peas give this flavorful rice from chef Alex Stupak—of the popular Empellon restaurants in N.Y.C.—its colorful appeal. "I'd make it about 20 minutes before dinner so that the vegetables stay bright," says Stupak. Get the full recipe here.
7. Crudité Salad
Michael Stillman, the restaurateur behind multiple iconic N.Y.C. eateries, has recently opened a new joint in the West Village called Quality Eats. Although more relaxed, the restaurant still boasts high-quality, elevated dishes, even transforming a plate of raw vegetables into a work of art. Get the full recipe here.
8. Lemon Tart
In honor of the Fall 2016 runway shows, Paris-based designer agnès b. released her family's lemon tart recipe, which is on the menu through the end of February at N.Y.C.'s charming Maman bakery and restaurant. “My mother was great at making what we called the ‘Bonne Douce,’ a nickname taken from a Romain Gary book,” explains the designer. Get the full recipe here.
9. Black Cod en Papillote
Formerly a hub for New Nordic cuisine, celebrated NoHo, N.Y.C.-based restaurant ACME has recently re-opened as a contemporary bistro, serving up delicious French-Italian fare created by chef Brian Loiacono. This tender black cod, baked in parchment paper (“papillote”) and surrounded by sautéed vegetables, is Loiacono's latest masterpiece. Get the full recipe here.
10. Chinese Chicken Salad
Katie Lee's cookbook, Endless Summer ($19; amazon.com), features a satisfyingly delicious Chinese Chicken Salad recipe. "The dressing for this salad makes me think of a restaurant that I worked at in college, Kona Bistro, in Oxford, Ohio," Lee says. "We served what we called a Thai chicken salad, but the dressing was made with hoisin sauce, which is Chinese, so go figure." Get the full recipe here.
11. Strawberry-Amaretto Éclairs
These delicious eclairs from Mon Cher Éclair by Charity Ferreira ($14; amazon.com) should be next on your to-bake list. “These éclairs were inspired by the honey-almond nougat candy of Provence,” Ferreira writes. “They have a light, airy texture and a delicate strawberry-almond flavor that’s perfect for summer.” Get the full recipe here.
12. FOR NUT LOVERS: GUACAMOLE AND PISTACHIO DIP
Flecked with nuts gently fried in olive oil, this incredibly delicious dish from chef Alex Stupak—of the uber popular Empellón restaurants in un N.Y.C.—is not your average dip. "I love the green on green of the pistachios and avocado," he says, and favors the Hass variety of avocado for its creamy texture and superior flavor. Get the recipe here.
13. Black Sesame Noodle Bowl
This black sesame noodle recipe from Bowl, a gorgeous new vegetarian cookbook by author and vegetarian guru Lukas Volger $15; amazon.com), is totally delicious and comforting. “The shredded egg and wisps of radish incorporate into the noodles, the shallot brings crunch and zing, and the final drizzle of kecap manis—the Indonesian soy sauce—brings the whole bowl together in the most satisfying way,” writes Volger. Get the full recipe here.
14. Fried Hainan Chicken Rice
Danny Bowien, the founder of San Francisco-based cult restaurant Mission Chinese Food, is known for serving up innovative takes on traditional Sichuan cuisine and boundary-pushing cross-cultural recipes. Made of steamed meat and served over rice soaked in stock, his fried Hainan Chicken Rice is delicious and perfect for a rainy day. Get the full recipe here.
15. Chocolate Chip Cookies with Sea Salt Potato Chips
Kelis, the Harlem-born singer-songwriter behind the infectious 2003 ditty "Milkshake," also moonlights as a certified chef. Her Chocolate Chip Cookies with Sea Salt Potato Chips are a major hit in her cookbook, My Life on a Plate ($16; amazon.com). "I love salty and sweet together," she writes in the book. "Now potato chips are a standard addition to my cookies." Get the full recipe here.
16. Chipotle Roasted Baby Carrots
Delicious and gorgeous on a plate, these caramelized, spicy-sweet carrots are surprisingly easy to make. "Baby carrots are sweeter and more tender than regular ones, and you don't need to peel them," says chef Alex Stupak of the uber popular Empellon restaurants in N.Y.C. "I leave on the trimmed, tender green tops; it just looks more special." Get the full recipe here.
17. Portable Moroccan Salad
Few things are worse than a sad desk lunch. Fortunately, chef and food activist Jamie Oliver is here to offer a helping hand with this picture-perfect portable jam jar salad. Chock-full of energy-boosting veggies, protein, grains, carbs, and a touch of dairy, it'll give you all the nutrients you need to get through the work day. Get the full recipe here.
18. Melon Salad
Chefs Annie Wayte and Paul Pearson of Salisbury, Conn.'s The White Hart Inn have created this beautiful addition to any brunch. It's not nearly as hard as it looks to make! All you need in your toolbox are a mandolin, melon baller, and knife, plus a basketful of colorful fruits and veggies like cucumbers, melons, and radishes, to play with. Get the full recipe here.
19. Cheesy Spinach Empanadas
Empanadas have all the elements of the perfect snack: they're hearty enough to hold you over until dinnertime, but not too heavy as to completely spoil the main meal. Sadly, for most, the pint-sized pies aren't all that readily available—often reserved to street fairs and frozen food aisles. No longer. Thanks to Latin American chef Sandra Gutierrez's new book Empanadas: The Handheld Pies of Latin America ($16; amazon.com), you can MYO at home. Get the full recipe here.
20. Lemon & Lime Orchid Tartlets
Here's a petal-perfect dessert from pastry chef Miche Bacher: the Lemon and Lime Orchid Tartlet. “Edible flowers add a sublime touch,” she says. “Coconut and citrus are such tropical, bright flavors. They’re the ideal match to the orchid.” Get the full recipe here.
