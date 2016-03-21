8 Spring Recipes That Put the Season's Best Produce to Good Use

Goodbye stews and porridges, hello ALL of the spring veggies! It’s been months since we laid our hands on a fresh bunch of radishes, beets, or ramps, and we’re simply salivating at their triumphant return to farmers' markets. To help kick off the new season, we’ve rounded up a few delicious recipes showcasing springtime stunners like artichokes, asparagus, and sugar snap peas. Check them out below, and get cooking.
1. Thin Crust Grilled Veggie Pizza
Lea Michele's has recently claimed Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop is her new favorite place to grab a yummy, healthy meal. Michele's dish of choice? This six-ingredient veggie pizza, made with a whole-wheat tortilla and topped with grilled vegetables, spinach, goat cheese, and ricotta salata (because two cheeses are better than one). Get the full recipe, here.
2. Roasted Beet Salad
Our friends at Pure Wow got their hands on this simple salad from Oakland, Calif., restaurant A16 Rockridge, which turns beets into a delicacy with the help of Greek yogurt, avocados, cucumber, and spices.
3. Simple Asparagus and Ramp Soup with Rustic Spelt Bread
Using fresh asparagus and ramps (a wild onion species), The First Mess creates the ultimate springtime soup: verdant, light, and refreshing.
4. Grilled Sugar Snap Peas
These grilled sugar snap peas with lemon oregano butter from Our Four Forks are sweet, crisp, and excellent for entertaining. Whip up a batch as a side dish, or throw it in a salad for added texture and flavor.
5. Radish and Butter Tartines
Move over, avocado toast—radish and butter tartines are where it’s at. The rustic, French recipe from Food52 requires just four ingredients and is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
6. White Bean Artichoke Basil Toasts
These little toasts from Pinch of Yum require only 10 minutes to make and will have you scampering back for seconds (and probably thirds). Plus, the white beans add a welcome dose of protein.
7. Freekeh Salad with Artichokes and Radish-Top Pesto
Need a great weeknight meal? This vegetarian salad from chef Alexandra Manley of Josephine House in Austin, Texas, features earthy artichokes and a yummy pesto made from radish greens. Get the recipe here.
8. Asparagus Ricotta Tarts with Honey Lemon Sauce
These impressive asparagus tarts from Some the Wiser only take 40 minutes to make and would be a beautiful addition to an Easter or springtime brunch. That honey lemon sauce is like liquid sunshine.