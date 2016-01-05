4 Spill-Proof Travel Mugs That Will Transform Your Morning Commute

Whether you're a coffee or tea drinker (or one of those purists who starts their day with a cup of lemon water), you likely want your morning beverage of choice piping hot and preferably not leaking en route to the office. While travel mugs are an effective solution for protecting your precious dose of caffeine, some aren't totally safe from spillage. For the sake of simplifying your winter commute, here are four top-rated models that won't create a mess in your bag.
4. Stainless Steel Travel Mug
The stain resistant polished coating inside and outside of this compact mug will repel any coffee stains or fingerprints. Plus, the handy safety lock at the top prevents accidental spilling, and a high-tech two-step lid release minimizes splattering with each sip.
Available at Zojirushi | $53