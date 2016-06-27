This 3-Ingredient Tiki Cocktail Tastes Like Summer in a Glass

Sure, tiki bars can be fun, but they can also be prohibitively crowded. With this simple, three-ingredient cocktail, you can enjoy the best part of the experience (the drinks, natch) in the comfort of your own backyard. Named after the enchanting waters off the coast of Martinique, a Caribbean island under the French flag, the so-called Baie du Galion, plucked from the pages of Smuggler's Cove ($18; amazon.com), a 352-page tome from the brains behind the San Francisco tropical haunt of the same name, features herbaceous notes that render it perfect for sipping en plein air. Read on for the recipe, and cheers to an easy-to-prep drink that can be refilled at your leisure.

© 2016 by Dylan + Jeni

Baie du Galion

Ingredients

1⁄2 oz Green Chartreuse ($35; dandm.com)

1⁄4 oz Drambuie ($34; marketviewliquor.com)

2 oz rhum agricole blanc ($25; marketviewliquor.com)

Lemon twist, for garnish

RELATED: 3 Easy Pitcher Cocktail Recipes That'll Make Summer Entertaining a Breeze

Directions

1. Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass.

2. Fill with cracked or cubed ice.

3. Stir and strain into a chilled coupe.

4. Garnish with a lemon twist (optional).