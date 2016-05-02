5 Summer Cocktails That Provide Refreshment with None of the Guilt

With warm temperatures and rooftop bars come fruity summer drinks. And with fruity summer drinks comes extra calories in the form of tropical syrups and sweet sodas. But who wants to choose between looking fly in a bikini and enjoying an extra round of beverages on a beautiful July evening? (The answer is no one, obviously.)
And so we were elated when we noticed an increase of cocktail recipes made with sparkling water as opposed to soda or tonic. All of the refreshment and none of the guilt? Yes, please. Check out a few recipes below.
1. Sparkling Blueberry Mojito
This Skinny Sparkling Blueberry Mojito from With Salt and Wit relies on a homemade, sugar-free bluberry syrup for its fresh fruity flavor.
2. Grapefruit Vodka Soda
Introducing the LBD of summer cocktails: Set the Table's recipe for Grapefruit Vodka Soda. Perfect for vodka soda fans and Paloma lovers alike.
3. Red Wine Berry Spritzer
Elevate your wine-and-cheese party game with this simple DIY red wine berry spritzer from Aggie's Kitchen.
4. Skinny Summer Cocktail
Make a pitcher of this Skinny Summer Cocktail from Simple Green Moms for all of the bubbles and none of the bloat.
5. Raspberry Bourbon Smash
The secret ingredient in Fake Ginger's Raspberry Bourbon Smash? Raspberry jam!