Healthy and Adorable School Lunch Inspiration, Straight from Instagram

Want to make every lunchtime an adventure? All you need is a few extra moments in the morning and a little inspiration.
While we can't help you add more minutes to your day, we can give you a whole lot of inspiration! Look no further than these 6 Instagram feeds. Each one crafts remarkably beautiful, kid-friendly meals out of healthy food. The brown bag will be dreaded no more.
RELATED: Fun Office Supplies to Buy in Honor of Back-to-School Season
From bento boxes filled with rice ball penguins, to sandwiches that smile back at you, scroll down and get inspired.
PHOTOS: 14 Back-to-School Movies That Earned Straight A's for Style
-
1. @leesamantha
Samantha Lee is the Andy Warhol of lunchboxes. "I cook. Kids eats." Her Instagram bio states simply. "I make food that tells a story." Scroll through her mouth-watering feed for a Nutella-slathered Chicago skyline, rice ball Batman, jelly bean Madonna, and more plates that will make you squeal with delight.
-
2. @bentomonsters
Helmed by Ming, a stay at home mom from Singapore, @bentomonsters is a treasure trove of lovely lunch inspirations. Ming crafts owl sandwiches, kitten marshmallows, penguin rice balls, and more charming snacks for her two boys.
-
3. @lunarbell_lunch
Werewolf sandwiches emerge from romaine forrests, mozzerella zebras stroll the raw-broccoli-and-cracker Serengeti, and monster-sized tortilla sharks attack from the (veggie-studded) deep. Sarah Gonzalez manages to make every meal an adventure and documents the fun on @lunarbell_lunch.
-
4. @cleanfooddirtycity
Need some grown up lunchbox inspo? Look no further than Lily Kunin and her @cleanfooddirtycity feed. The New York City based cook and health coach shows how gorgeous clean eating can get. She shares brightly colored quinoa bowls, mouth-watering smoothies, and more plant-based, gluten- and dairy-free recipes.
-
5. @kokoronotane
Whimsy on a plate is served daily at @kokoronotane. Japanese writer Yasuyo Kyoto makes every meal a delight with smiling rice bowls, colorful piles of perfectly chopped veggies, and flower-shaped fruits arranged in tiny, plate-side gardens.
-
6. @365daysofminimelunchbox
Amsterdam mom Victoria Deranitz makes sure every lunchbox is as beautiful as her "little princess." Each day, she sends her daughter to school with a lunchbox that's just as pretty and it is good for her. The goal of all that hard work? Deranitz says the charming lunches are her way of "letting [her daughter] see that healthy eating [can be] fun and delicious." Mission accomplished!