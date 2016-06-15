Sarah Michelle Gellar's Chocolate Chip Cake Is the Recipe You Need This Father's Day

Many of us celebrate Mother’s Day by gifting our moms with breakfast in bed, decadent brunch spreads, and delicious baked goods. But why shouldn’t Father’s Day be feted with sweet treats, too?

This Saturday, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar will be whipping up a Chocolate Chip Cake for her hubby, Freddie Prinze Jr., with whom she has two adorable kids, Charlotte and Rocky. It’s only natural that the duo honor the day with a homemade goodie—Prinze Jr. recently debuted his new cookbook Back to the Kitchen ($17; amazon.com), and Gellar is the co-founder of cooking site Foodstirs (in fact, you can purchase her Chocolate Chip Cake kit online).

The recipe is a cinch, includes health-conscious ingredients like Greek yogurt, and leaves room for a little customization in the form of festive frosting. Read on below for the recipe.

Chocolate Chip Cake

Makes 1 loaf

Ingredients

1 package vanilla cake mix ($8; foodstirs.com)

1 egg, room temperature

5 tbsp butter, melted and cooled

1/2 cup plain or Greek yogurt

3 oz chocolate chips

Vanilla frosting (recipe below, or you may use a pre-made vanilla frosting of your choosing)

0.10 oz blue food coloring

For the Vanilla frosting

1 package Foodstirs organic vanilla frosting mix ($8; foodstirs.com)

3 tbsp butter, softened

2 tbsp plain or Greek yogurt

Directions

1. Wash hands. Preheat oven to 350°F and spray loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray. In large bowl, whisk egg until blended. Whisk in butter until mix thickens. (If using a standard store-bought cake mix, skip steps one and two and follow the instructions on the back of the box.)

2. Blend in yogurt and 1/2 of the vanilla cake mix. Add in remaining dry mix. Gently whisk until batter thickens.

3. Stir chocolate chips into batter and pour into loaf pan. Bake 25 to 27 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Once cake has completely cooled, remove from loaf pan.

4. In a mixing bowl, cream 3 tbsp butter and 2 tbsp yogurt until smooth. Slowly blend in the frosting mix and stir. If frosting is too thick, add more yogurt, 1 tsp at a time. (If using store-bought frosting, skip this step.) Divide 1/2 of the frosting into a separate bowl.

5. If using the Foodstirs box, mix blue food coloring with 1/4 tsp of water and stir (mixture will be thick). Add blue coloring to half the frosting and mix until fully blended. (If using store-bought frosting, add blue food coloring one drop at a time to achieve the desired shade.) Use scissors to trim the point of the piping bag. Insert the star tip into the piping bag and fill with blue frosting. (You may also use a plastic bag with a trimmed corner.)

6. Spread white frosting over the top of the cake and place in freezer for 15 minutes to set. Pipe a design onto of the cake with the blue frosting. Share your finished creations with us by tagging @foodstirs or using #foodstirs.