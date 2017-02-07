5 Easy Jarred Salads to Make Meal Prep a Breeze

Salads stand as a lunchtime staple in most offices. They're healthy and convenient to boot, but anyone who's enjoyed a few salad al deskos in a row knows it's all too easy to fall into the dreaded lunchtime #saddesksalad rut. All it takes to get back in the successful salad game is a bit of imagination and some inspiration, though, so when Anna Helm Baker's Salad in a Jar ($10; amazon.com) hit our desks, we were elated.

The little book features 68 recipes for gourmet salads and dressings to keep your lunches (or dinners, snacks, and even some breakfasts) healthy but interesting, and definitely not boring.

Courtesy

Consider this your bible for making the best salads in your office and beyond. Keep scrolling for five our of favorite recipes from the book to make your next Sunday meal prep session a breeze.