Stop and Eat the Roses with This Rosewater Martini How-to

Need a drink? Then we present to you this four-ingredient cocktail recipe that turns one of our favorite classics into a springtime dream. “The Rosewater Martini is perfect for spring and summer,” says Adrian Grossman, head bartender of N.Y.C.-based Social Drink & Food, where the tipple is served. “It’s sweet from the simple syrup, but the lemon juice and rosewater balance it out to make for a really refreshing cocktail. Plus, we top it off with an edible rose petal to give the drink a really chic look.” Tonight, gather your gals and try the recipe below.

Rosewater Martini

Ingredients

3/4 oz lemon juice

3/4 oz simple syrup

8 eye drops rosewater ($6; kegworks.com)

3 oz vodka (Grossman prefers Reyka) ($20; winefolder.com)

Edible rose petal, for garnish (These can be purchased at your local farmers’ market or online, $75 for 50-200 petals; marxfoods.com)

Directions

Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with edible rose petal.