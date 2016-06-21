Pea Milk Is Now a Thing That Exists

These days, cutting dairy out of your diet doesn’t have to be a hassle. Dairy alternatives like almond milk, soy milk, and hemp milk have become grocery store staples, and mean that you can enjoy baked goods, milkshakes, and lattes without the bloat. Now there’s a new lactose substitute on the market, and its main ingredients might surprise you…

Meet Ripple, a milk made from yellow peas. Yes, you read that correctly. Ripple claims to have eight times the protein of almond milk and half the sugar of dairy milk. Plus, it’s high in calcium, potassium, and omega-3s. But the best part? It’s super creamy, just like the cow’s milk many of us grew up drinking. (And it doesn’t taste like peas, we promise.)

Ripple was created by biochemist Neil Renninger and climate scientist Adam Lowry, who also co-founded popular cleaning products brand Method. Renninger and Lowry set out to make a dairy-free milk that not only tastes good but is good for you. Through a certified organic process, the flavorless protein is extracted from yellow peas and turned into a milk-like product. Ripple currently comes in four flavors: original, original unsweetened, chocolate, and vanilla (our personal favorite).

The product is currently sold at Whole Foods stores across the West Coast and Midwest, and will be made available on the East Coast soon.

The company recently teamed up with Jason Eisner, the beverage director of plant-based L.A. restaurant Gracias Madre, to create a creamy cocktail using Ripple. The result? A boozy, delicious chocolate milk snow cone. Try the recipe below.

Ripple Pajarete

Ingredients

1 oz bourbon

1 oz Mezcal Espadin ($48; elephantwine.com)

3 oz Chocolate Ripple

1/4 oz agave

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Shaved ice

Garnish

Grated chocolate

Sprig of mint

Directions

1. Using a blender, create the shaved ice, making enough to form a small ball the size of your fist. Put into a double rocks glass and set aside.

2. Shake together all ingredients except the ice. Pour mixture over ice.

3. Garnish with grated chocolate and a sprig of mint.