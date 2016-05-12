This Sweet and Tart Dessert Will Steal the Show at Your Next BBQ

Rhubarb pie is grand. Strawberry crumble is delicious. But a rhubarb and strawberry crumble with lime yogurt and pistachios? Sign. Us. Up. The mouthwatering recipe comes from Cara Mangini’s new book The Vegetable Butcher: How to Select, Prep, Slice, Dice, and Masterfully Cook Vegetables from Artichokes to Zucchini ($18; amazon.com). (Rhubarb is technically a veggie.) The dish is sure to slay at your next BBQ or backyard bash.

“The rhubarb is sweetened, as it must be, with just enough sugar, honey, and strawberries to allow its tartness to peek through,” writes Mangini. “A crumble topping, chopped pistachios, and a scoop of tangy lime-scented Greek yogurt make this an easy winner for a dessert in the spring and summer. (I’ll admit, I’ve enjoyed it for breakfast, too.)” Try the recipe below.

Rhubarb and Strawberry Crumble with Lime Yogurt and Pistachios

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs rhubarb, strings peeled and discarded (if needed), cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 pint (about 12 oz) strawberries, hulled and quartered

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup honey

1 lime, zested and juiced

2 pinches plus 1/8 tsp fine sea salt

1 ¼ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, uncooked

8 tbsp (1 stick) cold unsalted butter

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 cups low-fat or full-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup toasted pistachios, finely chopped (optional)

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F and lightly butter the bottom and sides of a 10-inch ceramic quiche dish (or 9-inch glass pie plate).

2. In a large bowl, toss the rhubarb and strawberries with 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar, the honey, 1 tbsp of the lime juice, and the 2 pinches of salt. Stir in 1/4 cup of the flour until it is evenly distributed. Transfer the mixture to the quiche dish.

3. Combine the remaining 1 cup of flour, the oats, and 1/8 tsp of salt in a large bowl. Using the large holes on a box grater, grate the cold butter into the bowl. Mix with your hands or a pastry cutter until the crumble mixture is evenly combined and sticks together. Add the remaining 1/4 cup of granulated sugar, the brown sugar, and 1½ tsp of the lime juice and continue mixing with your hands until the mixture comes together in one mass. Now crumble it over the rhubarb mixture, making sure to cover the fruit evenly and completely.

4. Place the crumble on the middle rack of the oven and put a rimmed baking sheet on the rack below it to catch any juices that might bubble over. Bake until the topping is golden brown and the inside is bubbling slightly at the edges, 30 to 35 minutes. Let it cool for at least 10 minutes before serving. The rhubarb and strawberries will release some liquid that will reabsorb with time.

5. Stir together the yogurt and half of the lime zest in a small bowl. Taste and add more lime zest if you wish, reserving some for garnish.

6. Serve the crumble warm or at room temperature. Spoon the crumble into shallow bowls, being sure to include a drizzle of any rhubarb-strawberry syrup that has pooled at the bottom of the dish. Serve with a dollop of yogurt beside the crumble, garnishing the yogurt with a small pinch of the lime zest and some of the chopped pistachios if you like.