This Is The Gluten-Free Pizza Crust Recipe You've Been Searching For

Anyone in the gluten-free community can vouch that, while there certainly isn't a shortage of gluten-free pizza options on the market, there is a dearth of gluten-free pizza that actually tastes amazing. Wheat-free pizza crust descriptions are rarely positive (words like "cardboard" and "mealy" come to mind) and sometimes it seems like everyone's favorite weekend food was simply never meant to exist without gluten. However, the masterminds at WILD in N.Y.C. think otherwise. The farmhouse-chic eatery with outposts in the West Village and Williamsburg offers a completely gluten-free menu (save for one ravioli dish) and specializes in pizza.

The brainchild of founder Miki Agrawal and restaurateur Walid Hammami, WILD has perfected pizza crust, and is subsequently the answer to all of our gluten-free prayers.

"The more research I did on these big food productions, specifically gluten, the more I saw a need for really tasty gluten-free options," says Agrawal. "The goal was to take a favorite comfort food and turn it into the healthiest version of itself and so we tweaked and tweaked until we got it."

Needless to say, the WILD team nailed it. The secret? It's all about the crunch, says Agrawal. "We use a special blend of flours that we worked to get just right to achieve that crunch you want from your pizza," she says. "That combined with a hot oven is key." At WILD, they bake their pizza in ovens kept to at least 650°F, but to make this at home, Agrawal suggests getting your oven as hot as you can and really letting it warm up for 15 minutes or so before putting your crust in. Another key? Bake the pizza on a stone. Agrawal suggests buying a piece of ceramic from a hardware store if a pizza stone isn't available or is out of your budget.

Keep reading for the recipe that will surely up your Friday night food game.

Skinny Bitch Pizza

Yields 1 personal pizza

Ingredients

For the Gluten-free Dough

1 tbsp active dry yeast

1/2 cup tapioca flour

2/3 cup of gluten free all purpose flour

2 tsp xantham gum

1/4 tsp Kosher salt

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2/3 cup luke warm water

For Toppings

1/4 cup of marinara sauce

2 tbsp eggplant

2 tbsp zucchini

1 tbsp cherry tomato

1/4 tsp Kosher salt

1/4 tsp pepper

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup vegan cheese (optional)

2 tbsp pesto sauce

Directions

For Toppings

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Chop all ingredients into cube-sized pieces and place on greased baking sheet.

3. Toss with salt and olive oil and bake for 15 minutes, then set aside to cool.

For Gluten-free Crust

1. Spray a baking sheet with vegetable oil and preheat oven to 425°F.

2. Whisk together all dry ingredients and set aside. Combine salt, olive oil, and water.

3. Add the yeast to the olive oil/salt water mixture and whisk until dissolved.

4. Whisk in half of the flour mixture.

5. Stir in the remainder of the flour and whisk until well blended. Knead in any remaining flour.

6. Pour dough on to greased pan and spread into an oval shape.

7. Cook for 10 minutes, remove, and spread out sauce, and add toppings.

9. Bake for an additional 10-15 minutes, remove, and top with pesto drizzle.